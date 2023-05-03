Fred Waller officially named Chicago Police Department's next top cop

Chicago Mayor-Elect Brandon Johnson chose from within a temporary leader for the police department.

Retired Chief Fred Waller was named Interim Superintendent at a news conference Wednesday. Johnson says the selection is a sign of what Chicagoans can expect from the department.

Fred Waller served 34 years with the Chicago police and rose through the ranks to third in command. He retired in 2020, during a difficult summer. He says he has watched from the sidelines.

Waller said he would restore and repair relationships between police and the communities they serve. He describes himself as "old school."

Waller replaces Interim Superintendent Eric Carter, who is retiring.

Waller said this is the only thing that would pull him out of retirement, but he is not interested in the permanent position. He takes over on the same day as Johnson, May 15.