Free Festival of Lights opens in Aurora

article

Aurora's Festival of Lights has opened for its 15th season.

The city of Aurora said that it's one of the largest free drive-through holiday light displays in Northern Illinois.

The Festival of Lights is hosted by the Aurora Rotary Club and features more than a mile of lighted displays, including Santa's toy factory, Old Man Winter, along with elves, reindeer and a holiday train.

The Festival of Lights is open every night at Phillips Park from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. through Dec. 26.

Admission is free, but you must register in advance for a ticket at aurorafestivaloflights.com.

The city said that more than 50,000 cars toured the Festival of Lights in 2020.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS