Free Food Market in Woodlawn offers fresh food to Chicagoans in need

The Free Food Market is a pantry where choice is key. Like any local grocery store, the Free Food Market in Woodlawn has fresh produce, milk and eggs.

There are also shelves filled with canned goods, cereal, bread and meat of every kind. You pick what you like, so nothing goes to waste.

It's all compliments of the Greater Chicago Food Depository, with help from dedicated volunteers.

"They're the essential part of this whole operation. If it wasn't for them, we would not be able to do this. So we appreciate them and we thank them. We just really love our volunteers," market director Gail Robinson said.

The market is open every Thursday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The Free Food Market will host their holiday giveaway Monday, Dec 19 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 64th and South Kimbark.

The holiday giveaway will feature all the holiday favorites like turkey, ham and stuffing.