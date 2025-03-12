Expand / Collapse search

How to score free Little Caesars pizza for a year in Chicago suburb

By Nic Flosi
Published  March 12, 2025 10:47am CDT
The Brief

    • Little Caesars is celebrating the grand opening of its newest location in Country Club Hills on March 15.
    • The first 100 guests in line will receive free pizza for a year.
    • The event will feature giveaways, live music, and a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

COUNTRY CLUB HILLS, Ill. - Little Caesars is set to celebrate the grand opening of its newest restaurant in Country Club Hills with a giveaway that pizza lovers won’t want to miss.

The first 100 guests in line when doors open at 10 a.m. will receive free pizza for a year!

What we know:

The grand opening event will take place on Saturday at the new Little Caesars location at 4007 W. 167th Street.

In addition to the pizza giveaway, guests who order a large non-classic pizza online using promo code "GRANDOPENING2" will receive a free classic pizza—an offer valid only on March 15.

From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., attendees can enjoy live music from a DJ, free samples, giveaways from the Little Caesars prize wheel, face painting, and photo opportunities with the Little Caesars mascot.

At noon, the restaurant will hold an official ribbon-cutting ceremony and present a Free Pizza for a Year award to Hillcrest High School.

The 1,200-square-foot location, which officially opened on Feb. 6, serves customers daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and has created 10 jobs in the Country Club Hills community.

What's next:

Guests hoping to score free pizza for a year should plan to arrive early, as only the first 100 in line will receive the special offer.

The Source: The information in this article was provided by Little Caesars.

