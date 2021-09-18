Free pet adoptions on Sunday in Chicago - get a dog, cat guinea pig or chicken at no charge!

Chicago pet lovers will have the chance on Sunday to bring home a new furry friend for free.

The city's pet shelter, Chicago Animal Care and Control, will host a "Clear the Shelter" open house on September 19.

Adoption fees on all cats, dogs, guinea pigs and chickens will be waived during the open house, and no appointment is necessary.

Chicago Animal Care and Control is located at 2741 S. Western Avenue. The "Clear the Shelter" event will be held from 12:30 to 6:30 p.m.

