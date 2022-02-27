Free rides on Navy Pier's Ferris Wheel on Monday to celebrate end of mask mandates

You can ride the Centennial Ferris Wheel at Navy Pier for free on Monday to celebrate the end of the Chicago and Illinois mask mandates.

Free rides will be offered 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The rides are courtesy of Photogenic Inc., which will also be providing guests with pictures.

Mask mandates in Chicago and Illinois end on Monday. Schools, hospitals, long-term care facilities and other locations might require masks longer. Masks are required on public transportation per federal rules.

