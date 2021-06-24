Free, self-guided mural walk opens in downtown Chicago

The Chicago Loop Alliance has partnered with a number of local artists to create a makeshift mural walking tour in downtown Chicago.

Twenty-one different murals, ranging in size, have been painted around the Loop in different alleys and side streets.

A walking tour has been designed to give art fans a leisurely two hour stroll around the Loop to appreciate the different works of art.

FOX 32's Jake Hamilton joined Jessica Cabe of the Chicago Loop Alliance for a preview of the mural walk. Watch the preview in the video above.