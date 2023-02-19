Freezing rain, flash floods & strong winds: Intense weather ahead for Chicago area

Chicago's weather forecast for this week is not for the faint of heart, offering up freezing rain, flash floods and strong winds in about a 48-hour period.

The crazy weather is expected Wednesday and Thursday.

The National Weather Service said freezing rain is expected north of Chicago along the Wisconsin state line all day on Wednesday.

The freezing rain will be followed by a flash flooding threat on Wednesday afternoon and evening mostly south of Chicago.

On Thursday, the entire Chicago area may be facing a strong wind threat.