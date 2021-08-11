Fright Fest set to return to Six Flags after pandemic hiatus

Fright Fest is coming back to Six Flags Great America for its 30th season, park officials announced on Tuesday.

The annual festival was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It starts September 18 and will run on select days until Halloween.

Park officials say there will be two new haunted houses and nine "scare zones" this year.

Six Flags reopened with reduced capacity in April. COVID safety guidelines have since been scaled back.