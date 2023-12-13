Frosty's Chrismas Bar: Three floors filled with holiday fun in Lincoln Park

Christmas is fast approaching, but as you're scrambling to buy all those gifts, there's another holiday tradition you may be checking off your list: visiting the Christmas pop-ups around town!

Workers at Frosty's Christmas Bar in Lincoln Park say Santa isn't the only one bringing the holiday spirit to the city!

The three-story pop-up, located on Evergreen Street, is back for its seventh year and features life-size nutcrackers, elves and holiday music to take your holiday celebration to the next level.

"It's three levels, four bars, two dance floors and endless Christmas fun," said Beth Bortz, President of We Love Pop Ups.

Christmas cocktails at the pop-up include The Grinch, which is their most popular, The Naughty and Spice Margarita and the Bourbon Gingerbread Smash.

Because of its popularity, the pop-up encourages patrons to make reservations.

"Definitely make a reservation and check our website," said Bortz. "We have lots of pop-ups around town. Frosty's is 21 and over. It's definitely adult fun, but Jack Frost in Fulton Market is all ages."

The pop-up will remain open until Dec. 31. For hours and more information, click HERE.