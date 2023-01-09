Fulton Market clothing store hit by smash-and-grab thieves

A group of suspects burglarized a Patagonia store early Monday in Chicago's Fulton Market District.

Just after 1 a.m., thieves broke a window of the clothing store located at 1115 W. Fulton St. and made off with several coats and other merchandise, according to police.

The suspects fled in an unknown direction and no one is in custody, police said.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

No further information was immediately available.

Area Three detectives are investigating.