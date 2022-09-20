Fundraising event will benefit Cooper Robert's medical bills

A fundraiser is being held next month to support one of the youngest victims of the Highland Park Fourth of July parade shooting.

The event will raise money for Cooper Roberts, the 8-year-old who was paralyzed from the waist down in the shooting.

The fundraising event is being held at Whiskey River Bar and Grill in Glenview on Sunday, October 16 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The event will be family friendly, and money raised will go to supporting Cooper's medical bills.