Funeral arrangements for fallen Chicago Fire captain released

The Brief Funeral services for Capt. David Meyer will be held Monday and Tuesday in Chicago and Niles. Meyer died after a garage collapsed while he was battling a fire in the city's Austin neighborhood. Investigators say the fire was started by human action; police have a person of interest in custody.



Funeral arrangements have been set for a Chicago fire captain who died while battling a blaze in the city's Austin neighborhood on Wednesday.

What we know:

A public visitation for Capt. David Meyer will take place Monday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Malec & Sons Funeral Home, 6000 N. Milwaukee Ave., according to a post on X by the Chicago Fire Department.

A memorial service will follow on Tuesday at 10 a.m. at St. John Brebeuf, located at 8305 N. Harlem Ave. in Niles.

Capt. David Meyer | Chicago Fire Department

The backstory:

Meyer, 54, died from injuries sustained while fighting a garage fire at 1239 N. Pine Ave., officials said. Firefighters had extinguished the blaze and were conducting salvage and overhaul operations when the structure collapsed.

He was transported to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators from the Office of Fire Investigation and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives determined the fire was caused by "ignition of contents of a trash bin by human action." Police said Thursday that a person of interest was in custody.

Meyer joined the Chicago Fire Department in 1996 and was most recently assigned to Truck 29. He spent most of his career serving Chicago’s West Side and was remembered as a steady, well-respected presence both in his family and the department.

He is survived by his wife, three daughters, a son, and his parents. His wife said they had been together since they were 15.