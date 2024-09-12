Funeral planned for slain Plainfield gymnast Kara Welsh

The Brief A funeral mass for 21-year-old Kara Welsh will be held Friday in Plainfield, Illinois. Welsh, a college gymnast, was shot and killed last month near the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. The suspect, another student, has been charged and is being held on a $1 million bond.



A funeral mass will be held Friday for Kara Welsh, a 21-year-old college gymnast from Plainfield who was shot and killed last month while attending the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.

Visitation for Welsh is scheduled for Thursday from 3 to 8 p.m. at Overman Jones Funeral Home. The funeral mass will take place on Thursday at 11 a.m. at Saint Mary Immaculate Parish in Plainfield.

Welsh, a Plainfield native and standout gymnast, was killed earlier this month in her off-campus apartment near the university. Police say she was shot following a fight with another student, who has since been charged and is being held on a $1 million bond.

Welsh was a national champion and two-time All-American who was preparing for her senior year when her life was tragically cut short. The Plainfield community has been mourning her loss, as she was well-known both locally and in the gymnastics world.

The suspect is expected to appear in court again next month.