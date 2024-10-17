Future of E2 nightclub building in limbo after 2003 tragedy

The Brief A 2003 stampede at the E2 nightclub in Chicago’s South Loop left 21 people dead and over 50 injured; the vacant building's future is now being debated. The building, located in the Motor Row District, is not a landmark itself but lies in a protected historic area, requiring Landmarks Commission approval for any changes. The building’s owner seeks to demolish it, but the Landmarks Commission denied the request; a final decision is expected next month before being sent to the City Council.



A stampede in 2003 at the E2 nightclub in the South Loop left 21 people dead and more than 50 injured. Now, the vacant building is at the center of debate, with its future in question.

An hours-long hearing Thursday gave community members and relatives of the victims a chance to weigh in. However, no decision was made on whether the building at 2347 South Michigan Ave., which once housed a Fiat dealership, will remain standing.

Although the building does not carry landmark status, it is located in the Motor Row District, which is on the National Register of Historic Places and is considered one of the largest intact 20th-century automobile rows in the U.S.

The building’s owner needs approval from the Landmarks Commission to make any changes.

Over the summer, the commission denied his application to demolish the former nightclub, even though the city’s Department of Buildings had deemed it unsafe and called for demolition or restoration.

The attorney for owner Randy Shifrin said they are ready to move forward but cannot proceed without city approval.

Local activist Takala Welch holds a vigil for the victims each year, and weighed in.

"The new owner, he met with people, he talked with them. Very compassionate guy, very open ideas. If it stays here as a landmark, then it's probably going to cost the owner like, triple the amount of money to fix this place up…," said Welch.

The Landmarks Commission is expected to make a final decision on the demolition request next month, before sending its recommendation to the Chicago City Council.