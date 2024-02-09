Chicago's Gangnam Market makes for the perfect place to ring in the Lunar New Year

Chicago’s most Instagrammable grocery store right now is Gangnam Market in West Town, an Asian-American market and food court.

The store, located at 1001 W. Chicago Ave., is celebrating the Year of the Dragon this weekend.

Gangnam Market opened in December, designed by restaurateur Kenny Yang, who worked in Asia and wanted to bring the cultural influence home. It’s a regular supermarket with Asian specialties like a complete collection of ramen, Asian snacks, candies and more. Yang is Chicago born and raised.

"Growing up in Chicago, most Asian markets are in Chinatown, Koreatown but I try to bring a little bit more Asian twist into the mainstream market, so people can get everything plus a little bit of Asian fun stuff," Yang said.

Matt Chiu took his family’s Chiu Quon bakery favorites and added a new twist, making fried chicken and roast pork sandwiches on bao buns. They have the elusive "554" a popular menu item from the old Chinatown Seven Treasures restaurant that closed last year. Diners were searching for the dish, named after its number on the menu.

It’s a hearty serving of roast pork on garlic fried rice with two fried eggs, now offered at Matt Bakes, a neon-decorated stall in the food court. The colorful lights and train stop signs create an Asian night market environment.

Yang said the store is giving out red envelopes for Lunar New Year.

"This is how we wish everybody good fortune, and a nice, healthy new year is coming," Yang said."

Chiu said Lunar New Year is about food and loved ones.

"To me, it’s about getting together with your family, reunion, prosperity, health and just wishing good luck for the next year and passing the fortune down to the younger generation," Chiu said.