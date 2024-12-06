Garbage truck explosion in Arlington Heights injures 2 officers, 1 firefighter

The Brief First responders injured: Two officers and a firefighter are hospitalized after a garbage truck explosion in Arlington Heights. Blast damage: Shockwave shattered windows, damaged homes, and impacted a fire engine. Roads reopened: Streets cleared by 10 p.m. after the truck fire was contained.



Two police officers and one firefighter are hospitalized after a garbage truck fire led to an explosion in a northwest Chicago suburb, authorities said.

The incident happened at 4 p.m. Friday on Derbyshire, just south of Euclid Avenue in Arlington Heights.

Police and fire personnel were responding to the garbage truck fire when part of the vehicle exploded as crews assessed the scene, Arlington Heights police said.

The truck, powered by compressed natural gas, was operated by Groot Waste Management.

Flying debris and a "post-blast concussion" injured the officers and firefighter, officials said. All three were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Arlington Heights fire crews contained the blaze. Officials described the explosion as "significant," with truck parts landing several blocks away and causing substantial property damage.

"A shockwave caused substantial property damage in the immediate area," police said.

Homes near the scene suffered shattered windows, roof and siding damage, and more. A fire engine had its windshield shattered, and a cab-mounted public safety radio was dislodged, authorities reported.

Residents with property damage are urged to call 911 to file a report.

Euclid Avenue was closed to traffic from Dryden to Windsor during the incident.

The garbage truck was removed from the scene around 7:15 p.m. Friday. Euclid Avenue and surrounded streets are expected to be reopened by 10 p.m.

We'll bring more updates to this story as they become available.