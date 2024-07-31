3 things former Chicago top cop did during 2012 NATO Summit that he hopes CPD will implement at DNC

Preparations for the upcoming Democratic National Convention (DNC) in Chicago are in full swing, with city departments and law enforcement agencies actively coordinating to ensure a smooth and secure event.

Just last week, top Chicago and federal law enforcement officials laid out safety plans for the convention, which is scheduled to take place Aug. 19 through Aug. 22.

Former Chicago Police Superintendent Garry McCarthy headed the department during the 2012 NATO Summit, a time when the city faced clashes between protesters and police.

McCarthy shared insights into how his team managed to keep the situation relatively under control.

"We had a plan, we trained, and we equipped our people. Communications were very, very important, and — honestly, the entire executive staff was out there the whole time, directing operations and making sure that things were happening the way that we anticipated," said McCarthy.

The former police chief mentioned that the department employed three key strategies during the 2012 NATO Summit, which he hopes the CPD will also use for the upcoming DNC.

First, he highlighted the crucial role of bike patrols, which allowed officers to get ahead of protesters and use the bikes as barriers.

Second, McCarthy noted that officers did not come out in riot gear.

"We did not come out in any sort of antagonistic fashion. We came out with the checkerboard heads, and when things started to ramp up, then we would put on helmets, and then when necessary, we bring out the folks in what we call 'turtle gear,' which everybody likes to call riot gear," said McCarthy.

Lastly, McCarthy mentioned that officers avoided using horses to disperse the crowd. Instead, they focused on "extricating" agitators from within the crowd.

"We had a tactic where we would open the line, the officers would go through, one sergeant and 10 officers, they would grab the agitator and take them out of the crowd and that would cool things down immediately," said McCarthy.

Many groups have applied for permits to march and protest during the DNC, but some have been denied. This has led to pushback from these groups and even lawsuits.

McCarthy emphasized that people need to recognize that the country's current situation is different from what it was in 2012.

"We've got the goings on that happen here in Chicago over and over again," said McCarthy. "Things like the ‘teen takeovers,' which actually, they're mob actions, they shouldn't be called ‘teen takeovers.' The violence in the city and the department has to handle all of that at the same time, while worrying about international terrorism."

McCarthy said that the closer people get to the arena, the higher the alert level rises for potential incidents.