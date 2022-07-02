Gary Indiana gas station owner offers $1 discount on every gallon, sells gas for $3.89

article

A gas station owner in Gary, Indiana, sold gas at a $1 discount on Saturday, for a total cash price of $3.89.

Sunny Sahi owns a Clark/Citgo Gas Station 1485 Clark Road.

The Sahi family owns a number of businesses in Gary. A statement from the family said the giveaway was also on behalf of the Aameer Sahi Foundation, which helps young people facing cancer.

"We appreciate the community," said Sahi.

The discount ended at 4 p.m. Saturday.

On Friday, Indiana raised the state gas tax by 6 cents. The average price of a gallon of gas in Indiana on Saturday was $4.90.