Gary officer shooting: Man, 22, charged with shooting, wounding veteran officer

A man has been charged after a Gary police sergeant was shot and wounded on the job Monday afternoon in northwest Indiana.

Kameron Cooks, 22, has been charged with attempted murder, aggravated battery, three counts of resisting law enforcement and striking a law enforcement animal.

At 12:57 p.m. Monday, Police Sgt. William Fazekas spotted a car driving erratically near Johnson Street and 4th Avenue. The car came to a stop in the 400 block of Johnson Street, police said.

Sgt. Fazekas, a 32-year-veteran of the department, turned on his lights and got out of his car to investigate, police said. As he approached, the person inside the car began shooting at him.

"Sgt. Fazekas was in that area and observed a vehicle strike another vehicle," said Gary Police Chief Brian Evans. "Sgt. Fazekas activated his emergency lights to engage the vehicle in the incidents. One of the suspects opened fire on Sgt. Fazekas striking him in the left shoulder."

Fazekas took cover in his vehicle as officers rendered aid, police said. He was taken to Methodist Northlake Hospital for treatment.

Gary Police K-9 "Rocki" tracked the gunman to a nearby abandoned building near 4th Avenue and Buchanan Street where he was taken into custody.

Fazekas joined the Gary Police Department in December 1989. He is assigned to the Violent Crimes Division, according to Gary police.

The shooting sparked a massive investigation and manhunt for those responsible – with multiple departments on-hand in Gary to assist.

"It’s important to note that these men and women place themselves and their lives in danger every day," said Mayor Jerome Prince, City of Gary.

Fazekas underwent surgery on Tuesday in Chicago.