Gary schools to resume in-person instruction on Monday

Students in the Gary Community School Corporation will return to classrooms on Monday.

Students are expected to wear masks, social distance and use hand sanitizer. Schools are also equipped with desk shields, the district said.

Last week, students attended classes remotely because of the high test positivity rate in Lake County, Indiana. The rate was at 19.58% as of Dec. 27; it was at 35.3% as of Jan. 6.

