Gary tornado causes widespread damage, cleanup efforts underway

The Brief An EF-1 tornado hit Gary, Indiana, on Wednesday night, damaging homes, a school, and power lines. At the peak of outages, 13,000 customers were without power in northwest Indiana, with crews working to restore service. No major injuries were reported, but one woman had to be rescued from her collapsed home.



Cleanup efforts are in full swing after severe storms swept through the Chicagoland area, causing widespread damage and power outages.

The National Weather Service confirmed that an EF-1 tornado struck Gary, Indiana, tearing roofs off homes and a school while leaving thousands without power.

What we know:

The tornado hit Wednesday night, causing significant damage throughout Gary.

One of the hardest-hit areas was 21st Street, where power lines and poles fell across multiple homes. Crews have been working all day to remove downed lines and restore electricity.

At its peak, the storm caused about 13,000 outages across northwest Indiana. As of now, utility company NIPSCO has reduced that number to roughly 1,500.

One of the most visible signs of the storm’s impact is at McCullough Academy, where the roof over the gymnasium was torn off. The school, located at 21st and Wallace, is closed for the rest of the week.

Despite the extensive damage, Gary officials confirmed that everyone was accounted for after the storm. One woman was rescued after her home’s roof collapsed, trapping her inside. She was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

What's next:

Gary Mayor Eddie Melton says the damage is widespread, with dozens of families displaced and businesses affected by wind damage, flooding, and fallen trees. A shelter is open for affected residents at the Monroe Center, located at 4101 Washington Street.

Power restoration efforts continue, and cleanup crews are clearing debris across the city.