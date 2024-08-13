Gas leak shuts down I-94 in NW Indiana

A gas leak shut down Interstate 94 in Portage, according to Indiana State Police.

Sgt. Glen Fifield said I-94 was closed in both directions due to a gas leak near Bass Pro Shop and State Road 249.

The closure was reported around 12:40 p.m. Northern Indiana Public Service Company said it would be at least three hours until the area is secured.

I-94 will remain closed as crews work to repair the damaged gas line and contain the leak. Officials said to seek alternative routes.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Gas leak near Portage Bass Pro Shop shuts down I-94

It was not immediately clear what caused the damage to the line.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.