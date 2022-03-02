Expand / Collapse search

Gas price spike hitting Chicagoans hard at the pump

Driving to work? Your commute might cost a bit more

Gas prices are continuing to spike across the country. Here in Chicago, most gas stations are selling over $4 per gallon. Joanie Lum talks to drivers about the increase in prices, and what has lead to it.

CHICAGO - The high cost of driving increased Wednesday.

The price of a gallon of regular gasoline rose from $4.29 to $4.39 at a BP station in Chicago’s South Loop.

No one was smiling at the pump.

One driver filled the tank of a Jeep SUV: 17 gallons of gas totaled $92.

Consumers said they will pay whatever it costs and make up for the price in other areas.

Malcolm Lewis prefers to pay a little at a time but said it doesn’t go as far as it used to. 

"Normally I can put gas in the car and it would last me a week. Now, I put gas in the car and I think it used to last me a week, now about two or three times a week I’m going to the gas station," Lewis said.

Demand has been increasing with more people returning to work and opting to drive alone.

"It’s March and it’s kinda crazy for the gas to be almost $5 a gallon now. You can imagine what it’s going to be, come June and July. People will travel less," said another driver.

President Joe Biden said in his State of the Union address, the United States will release 30 million barrels from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, along with allied countries. He said the US is prepared to do more to bring relief to American consumers.
 

President Biden delivers State of the Union address amid global issues, inflation and high gas prices

The country had all eyes on President Joe Biden Tuesday night as he delivered his first State of the Union address. To break down the speech and provide insight, Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi joined Good Day Chicago to discuss.