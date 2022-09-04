Expand / Collapse search

Gas prices for Labor Day travel continue to drop; Illinois residents paying $4.124

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Chicago
CHICAGO - A lot of people travel on Labor Day weekend, and gas prices in Illinois and across the country have improved from record highs, though they're still much higher than they were a year ago.

Illinois residents are paying $4.124 on average for gas this Labor Day weekend, a sharp drop from the state's record high of $5.562 on June 13. But, it's still much higher than Illinois' average price on Sept. 4, 2021, which was $3.374, according to AAA.

The national average for gas is now $3.789. That's a steep drop from the highest-ever recorded average price, which hit $5.016 on June 24. But it's still significantly higher than the average a year ago, which was $3.184.

The average price of a gallon of regular gas in Wisconsin on Sunday was $3.579. The average price in Indiana was $3.971.