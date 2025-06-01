'Stop putting everything you do on social media': St. Sabina's Father Pfleger calling for change

The Brief St. Sabina parishioners and their leader went door to door on Sunday, visiting each home along West 78th Place on Chicago's South Side, looking for answers. During his Sunday worship service, Father Pfleger called out parents, advising them to monitor their children's locations using the tracking feature on their cell phones. Father Pfleger has turned over surveillance footage to police as no suspects are in custody.



Father Pfleger said he has asked top cop Supt. Larry Snelling to find those responsible for the mass shooting on Saturday just feet from his church.

Pfleger said five of the teenagers shot live in the south suburbs and none of the victims are from Auburn Gresham.

St. Sabina parishioners and their leader went door to door on Sunday, visiting each home along West 78th Place on Chicago's South Side, looking for answers.

Overnight Saturday, seven teenagers were shot feet away from St. Sabina properties. Neighbors estimate more than 300 people had gathered for a prom send off earlier.

Pfleger said around 2 a.m. police were dispersing the crowd when four men drove into the area and began shooting from a jeep.

"And then somebody in the crowd started shooting back," Pfleger said.

The victims range in age from 17 to 19 years old.

During his Sunday worship service, Father Pfleger called out parents, advising them to monitor their children's locations using the tracking feature on their cell phones.

He told teens to "stop putting everything you do on social media".

Following the shooting, six of the victims were in fair condition. One victim was in serious condition.

"I'm gonna say this get rid of the d*** guns," Father Pfleger said.

Father Pfleger said Chicago police did excellent work trying to disperse the crowd as many were resistant.

Father Pfleger has turned over surveillance footage to police as no suspects are in custody.

The Chicago Mayor's Office is offering an Emergency Assistance Center on June 4 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at St. Sabina Church.

All individuals affected by violence are welcome to talk to detectives, receive crime victim compensation applications, get youth services and support, receive domestic violence services, receive counseling, and many other resources.

Anyone with questions about the center can call 312-745-63040 or email victimservices@chciagopolice.org.

The Uvalde Foundation For Kids will coordinate citizen patrol teams outside St. Sabina. They'll also donate $5,000 in reward money to Father Pfleger's $10,000 pledge seeking details about the shooters.