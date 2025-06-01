National nonprofit sending safety patrols, offering reward following South Side mass shooting

The Brief National nonprofit Uvalde Foundation For Kids is deploying specially trained citizen patrol teams to help the community. Over a dozen members will survey the southeastern part of the 6th district on a regular rotation throughout the summer. The foundation also said they are offering a reward of up to $5,000 for any information leading to arrests of suspects involved with the shooting.



Following the shooting on Chicago's South Side that injured seven teenagers, national nonprofit Uvalde Foundation For Kids is deploying specially trained citizen patrol teams to help the community.

What we know:

The foundation stated that initial patrols, which will include over a dozen members, will survey the southeastern part of the 6th district on a regular rotation throughout the summer, with more volunteers being added and trained as needed.

Patrol members are trained to recognize and deescalate potential crisis situations, alert law enforcement of potential threats, engage community members in reducing youth violence, and provide crisis mental health support.

(The Uvalde Foundation For Kids)

The foundation also said they are offering a reward of up to $5,000 for any information leading to arrests of suspects involved with the shooting.

The foundation has ongoing patrol groups throughout the country at schools of recent student-related shootings, including Morgan State University, Michigan State University, and Choctaw High School.

The backstory:

Seven teenagers were shot and injured near St. Sabina Church overnight Friday.

The shooting happened as police were trying to disperse a large gathering of people in the 1200 block of West 78th Street in Auburn Gresham, according to the Chicago Police Department.

No one was in custody in connection with the shooting.

Area detectives are investigating.