Giant guitar artwork lit up at Illinois Rock & Roll Museum in Joliet

Are you ready to rock?

The largest handmade guitar sculpture ever created was lit up Friday in downtown Joliet.

A ceremony was set to begin at 5 p.m., outside the Illinois Rock & Roll Museum on Route 66.

The 24-foot sculpture is nicknamed "Gigantar" and will now be the museum's official icon. It was created in a New Jersey and traveled across five states on an open flatbed truck to reach its final destination.

The ceremony included an appearance by Cheap Trick's Rick Nielsen.

The sculpture was made possible, in part, from a grant by the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity.

The artwork will be visible outside the museum on Cass Street.