Girl, 11, reported missing from Chicago's South Side

Chicago police are asking for the public's help in locating an 11-year-old girl who was reported missing Saturday from the Park Manor neighborhood.

Tianna Green was last seen in the 6300 block of South King Drive, according to a CPD missing person alert.

Green is 5-foot-2, 105 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue Chicago Bears jersey, black pants and white gym shoes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Area One detectives at (312) 747-8380.