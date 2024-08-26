Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
from MON 12:00 PM CDT until TUE 10:00 PM CDT, Northern Cook County, Southern Cook County, Central Cook County
6
Excessive Heat Watch
from TUE 1:00 PM CDT until TUE 8:00 PM CDT, Kenosha County
Excessive Heat Watch
from TUE 12:00 PM CDT until TUE 10:00 PM CDT, Southern Will County, Kendall County, Kankakee County, La Salle County, Northern Will County, Kane County, Grundy County, Lake County, DeKalb County, McHenry County, DuPage County, Eastern Will County, Newton County, Lake County, Jasper County, Porter County
Heat Advisory
from MON 1:00 PM CDT until MON 8:00 PM CDT, Kenosha County
Heat Advisory
from MON 12:00 PM CDT until MON 8:00 PM CDT, DeKalb County, Southern Will County, Lake County, McHenry County, Kendall County, Northern Will County, Grundy County, DuPage County, Kane County, La Salle County
Air Quality Alert
until TUE 12:00 AM CDT, Lake County, Southern Cook County, Kane County, Northern Cook County, Eastern Will County, Central Cook County, Grundy County, McHenry County, Northern Will County, DuPage County, Southern Will County, Kendall County

Girl, 11, reported missing from Chicago's South Side

By Fox 32 News
Published  August 26, 2024 6:35am CDT
Park Manor
FOX 32 Chicago
article

Tianna Green | Chicago police

CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help in locating an 11-year-old girl who was reported missing Saturday from the Park Manor neighborhood.

Tianna Green was last seen in the 6300 block of South King Drive, according to a CPD missing person alert.

Green is 5-foot-2, 105 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue Chicago Bears jersey, black pants and white gym shoes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Area One detectives at (312) 747-8380.

Special Report: How missing persons investigations work

In a FOX 32 special report, Anita Padilla looks at how missing persons investigators do their jobs and all the challenges they face in real life.