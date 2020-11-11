Girl, 13, reported missing from Lawndale

article

A 13-year-old girl has been reported missing from Lawndale on the West Side.

Rion Davis was last seen Tuesday in the 800 block of South Independence Boulevard, according to an alert from Chicago police.

She was wearing a fuzzy, hot-pink hooded sweatshirt, a black shirt, black leggings and black shoes, police said.

Rion, who also goes by “Tooti,” is known to visit near 74th Street and Langley Avenue in the Park Manor neighborhood.

Police asked anyone with knowledge of her whereabouts to call Area Four detectives at 312-746-8255.