Girl, 14, charged in 4 robberies on CTA property

A 14-year-old girl was arrested in connection to four robberies on CTA property in the month of May.

The offender was taken into custody by Mass Transit Police on Friday in the first block of E. Roosevelt Rd.

Police said the first robbery happened at 8:30 p.m. on May 6 at the Cermak-Chinatown Red Line Station. The offender allegedly beat and robbed a 23-year-old woman.

On May 10, the offender allegedly attacked and robbed three people in a matter of four hours. Police said she beat and robbed a 29-year-old man at 10:45 p.m. at the 79th Street Red Line Station.

At 12:04 a.m., she allegedly beat and robbed a 22-year-old woman at the 95th Street Station. Then, two hours later, she allegedly beat and robbed a 21-year-old woman at the Cermak-Chinatown Station.

The offender was charged with four counts of robbery and four counts of aggravated battery of a transit employee.