article

A 14-year-old girl has been reported missing from Chicago’s Southwest Side.

Lizette Mata was last seen Monday near the 2500 block of South Whipple in the Little Village neighborhood.

She is described as a Hispanic girl with brown hair and brown eyes. She’s 5-foot-1 and weighs 117 pounds.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Area Central Detectives at 312-747-8380.