Girl, 14, reported missing from Chicago's West Side

Chicago police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing teen who was reported missing Sunday from the Austin neighborhood.

Shemya Scott, 14, was last seen Sunday at her residence in the 1700 block of North Long Avenue, according to a CPD missing person alert.

She is 5-foot-1, 130 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Area Five detectives at (312) 746-6554.