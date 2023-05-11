Girl, 15, reported missing from Palmer Square

article

Chicago police are asking for the public's help in locating a 15-year-old girl who was reported missing from the Palmer Square neighborhood.

Nyaomi Woods was last seen on May 5th in the 2800 block of West Palmer Street, according to a CPD missing person report.

She is 5-foot-2, 140 pounds with brown eyes and auburn hair.

Woods is known to frequent the area of 47th and State streets and frequently rides the Red Line.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Area Five detectives at (312) 746-6554.