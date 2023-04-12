Girl, 15, shot in the leg on Chicago's South Side

A 15-year-old girl was shot in the leg on Chicago's South Side Thursday night.

At about 8:05 p.m., the girl was in an alley in the 7100 block of Martin Luther King Drive with a large group of people when an unknown offender across the street produced a firearm and fired shots.

The girl was shot in the left leg and transported to an area hospital in good condition.

No offender is in custody. Area Three detectives are investigating.