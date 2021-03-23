Girl, 16, charged in West Loop carjacking

A 16-year-old girl was charged in connection to a carjacking in the West Loop.

The girl was found in a car that had been carjacked from a woman about 6 p.m. Monday in the first block of North Aberdeen Street, according to a statement from Chicago police.

Police arrested the girl about 8 p.m. that day in the 4000 block of West Carroll Avenue. She ran from the car as officers approached and was arrested after a short foot chase.

She was expected to appear in juvenile court later Tuesday on a felony count of aggravated vehicular highjacking with a firearm.

Carjackings in Chicago have spiked in the last year, with police responding to 340 carjackings in January and February. In 2020, police investigated 1,417 carjackings across the city, more than double over the previous year.