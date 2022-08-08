Girl, 17, critically injured after crashing car into tree in Lake View

A teenage girl was critically injured after crashing her car into a tree early Monday in the Lake View neighborhood.

The 17-year-old was driving southbound just after midnight in the 2800 block of North Ashland Avenue when she lost control of the car, jumped the curb and struck a tree, according to Chicago police.

She suffered trauma to the body and was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center where she was listed in critical condition, police said.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE FOX 32 YOUTUBE CHANNEL

No other injuries were reported.

Area Three detectives are investigating.