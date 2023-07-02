Girl, 5, among 2 injured by gunfire on West Side

A 5-year-old girl was grazed during a shooting in North Lawndale Saturday evening.

Police responded to the 3800 block of West Roosevelt Road around 6:30 p.m. for a male victim who was shot on the sidewalk.

He was struck in the arm and transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition.

A second victim was discovered after police were notified of walk-in at Stroger Hospital with a graze wound to the foot.

Police say a 5-year-old girl was outside a vehicle in the same block when the shooting occurred.

She was said to be in good condition.

The incident is under investigation. No one is in custody.