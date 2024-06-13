Girl, 8, dies after medical emergency on Chicago-bound flight

An 8-year-old girl has died after suffering a medical emergency on a Chicago-bound flight from Missouri that landed in Peoria.

Peoria County deputies were called at 7 a.m. Thursday to Peoria International Airport for a medical emergency.

The child was traveling with her family for vacation from Joplin, Mo. to Chicago when she became "suddenly ill" and unresponsive on the plane, according to officials.

Her parents notified flight personnel and they quickly helped her until the plane made an emergency landing in Peoria.

When the plane landed, first responders took over lifesaving measures on the child, who had no pulse and was not breathing, before she was taken to a Peoria hospital.

A short time later, at 8:05 a.m., she was pronounced dead, according to officials.

The coroner identified the child as Sydney Weston, of Carl Junction, Mo.

An autopsy is scheduled for Friday to determine what led to her death.

We'll bring more updates to this story as they become available.