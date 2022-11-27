Giving Tuesday: Marillac St. Vincent asking for your help feeding Chicago families

Chicago's Marillac St. Vincent Family Services is asking for your help and donations on Giving Tuesday, so they can continue to feed hungry Chicago families.

Marillac St. Vincent operates food pantries in East Garfield Park and Lincoln Park. Director of Community Outreach Programs Tramaine Martin said that the need for food assistance has gone up.

"Over the past year, we've seen over a 22% increase," Martin said. "We've gone from serving maybe a 100 to 200 per distribution. We're seeing bigger families."

Martin said inflation has really hit people who were already barely scraping by.

"You're looking at butter that might have been $2 or $3, now it's increased $1.50, They're coming to us more often than they may have hoped for just to get the basic necessities," Martin said.

Their goal is to raise $10,000. An anonymous donor has promised a 100% match.

If you would like to donate, go to marillacstvincent.org.