Gridiron action on wheels: GLASA Bears kick off 4th season with weekend tournament

It’s football with asphalt instead of grass, wheels instead of cleats, and as one player put it "less limbs, more heart".

Tomorrow and Sunday the Great Lakes Adaptive Sports association (GLASA) Chicago Bears Wheelchair Football Team is hosting a tournament in Rosemont.

"We are so excited. Yeah, we can’t wait," said Jason Sfire, the head coach and president.

The team kicks off its fourth season tomorrow.

"This is a different brand of football. I was an able-bodied football coach for 21 years. It was an incredible experience, but when I became disabled and started coaching the sport, it was incredible to see these athletes on asphalt, pushing these chairs as fast as they are, "said Sfire.

The players‘ athleticism was on full display during practice Friday morning in the parking lot of Wintrust Financial Center parking lot in Rosemont.

"Asphalt is a lot harder to fall on than grass," Sfire said. And the players speed was impressive. "I’d put some of my guys up against any of the fastest guys running."

NFL teams have created charters with local adaptive sports agencies, creating the eight teams that will participate this weekend.

"We play under the banner of the Chicago Bears and you’ve got other teams the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for example, that are coming in town," said Sfire.

The first game kicks off at 8 a.m. Saturday. The final game starts at 5 p.m.

The semi-finals are at 10 a.m. Sunday followed by the finals at noon..

There is also an opportunity for kids and adults to try out the game at a free clinic starting at 1:30 p.m. Wheelchairs and gear will be provided.