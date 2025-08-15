Chicago-area man sentenced for girlfriend’s fatal fentanyl overdose: prosecutors

The Brief Sergius Harty, 32, of Glen Ellyn, was sentenced to 7.5 years in prison after pleading guilty to drug-induced homicide in the fentanyl overdose death of his girlfriend, Margaret McCabe, 29, in November 2021. Investigators say Harty purchased fentanyl in Oak Park, gave a bag to McCabe, and she died the following day from fentanyl intoxication; he was arrested in August 2022 and later released on electronic monitoring. DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said the sentence sends a message that supplying drugs leading to a fatal overdose will result in significant prison time; Harty must serve 75% of his sentence before parole eligibility.



A Glen Ellyn man convicted of killing his girlfriend by giving her a fatal dose of fentanyl has been sentenced, the DuPage County State’s Attorney announced.

What we know:

Sergius Harty, 32, has been sentenced to 7.5 years in prison on Friday after pleading guilty to one count of drug-induced homicide in June.

On Nov. 5, 2021, officials responded to a call of an unresponsive woman, later identified as Margaret McCabe, 29, of unincorporated Clarendon Hills. She was transported to a local hospital where she died. An investigation revealed she died of fentanyl intoxication.

Authorities learned McCabe traveled with Harty to Oak Park to purchase narcotics, where Harty purchased several bags and gave one to McCabe. The next day, McCabe ingested the fentanyl and died, prosecutors said.

Harty was arrested on Aug. 18, 2022 pursuant to a previously issued warrant.

His bond was set at $500,000 with 10% to apply in August 2022. He posted bond and was released on GPS electronic monitoring in September 2022.

Sergius Harty

What they're saying:

"While we have made progress in getting drug users the help they need, those who supply the drugs are an entirely different concern," DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said. "A dealer, a friend or even a family member may have second thoughts about supplying this poison knowing that they will be looking at a significant amount of time behind bars if they are proved to be the source of a fatal overdose. Today’s sentence sends the message that in DuPage County we will not stand idly by while our family, friends and neighbors lose their lives to illegal narcotics."

What's next:

Harty is required to serve 75% of his sentence before being eligible for parole.