Glenbard East parents to address safety concerns after student brings loaded gun to school

Nearly two weeks after a high school freshman brought a loaded gun to Glenbard East High School, parents are demanding greater transparency from the district, feeling their concerns are not being taken seriously.

Parents plan to voice their worries during a school board meeting Monday night.

They requested that safety issues be included on the agenda, but so far, those requests have not been acknowledged.

On Sept. 10, a loaded gun was found in a boys' bathroom at Glenbard East High School, leading to felony charges against a 14-year-old student. Just two days later, district officials informed families that a visitor to the school had openly discussed having a concealed carry license, and a gun was discovered in that person's car.

Parents are now seeking specific information on measures being taken to ensure their children's safety and have started an online petition advocating for the installation of metal detectors at Glenbard East High School.

"If you look at the school board's website, they have a list of commitments and all of them are education-based, but it's a moot point if they're not safe," said Glenbard East High School parent, Kirsten Friedrichs. "I want to work with the school, I want to work with the school board in how can we keep our kids safer. Tonight isn't going to be any finger-pointing, it's going to be how can we work together to make this happen – so, be it metal detectors, be it, you know, clear backpacks, whatever it is, you know, bags being searched, but there is nothing that is stopping anyone from bringing a weapon into these schools."

District 87 Superintendent David Larson released a statement, saying in part:

"With recent incidents, we understand it has been an emotional and stressful time for students, staff and families. The safety of our students and staff continues to be our top priority. We would like to extend our gratitude to the leaders, staff and students for their increased vigilance and adherence to safety protocols. We are confident in our systems, structures and protocols for overall safety. These recent incidents validate the strength of our overall safety plan. They also help us to continue to enhance and improve our comprehensive approach to safety for our school community."

Monday's meeting is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. at Glenbard West High School.