Glendale Heights man charged with child porn possession

A suburban man is facing child porn charges after a search warrant was executed at his home Tuesday.

Felix Alejandro, 61, was arrested and charged with eight felony counts of possession of child pornography, police said.

Glendale Heights police executed a search warrant at a residence in the first block of Shorewood Drive and gathered evidence related to child porn.

Alejandro was taken to the DuPage County Jail where his bond was set at $250,000.

No further information was immediately available.