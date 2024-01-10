Glendale Heights man found guilty of sexual assault, home invasion after 3-day trial

article

A Glendale Heights man was found guilty of forcing his way into an elderly woman's home and sexually assaulting her in November 2021.

After a three-day trial and hours of deliberations, Anthony Lane was found guilty of one count of home invasion, a Class X Felony, and three counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault, also a Class X Felony.

He's been held in the DuPage County Jail since Dec. 6, 2021, and his bond is still at $5 million with 10% to apply.

Prosecutors say at 6 p.m. on Nov. 22, 2021, a 92-year-old woman had just arrived home from her dialysis appointment when she went into her attached garage.

When she went to close the garage door, she saw Lane standing in her doorway.

Lane then forced the door open and pushed the woman into her home, according to officials.

He then bound her hands with duct tape, carried her upstairs to her bedroom and sexually assaulted her, according to the DuPage County State's Attorney.

Not long after the assault occurred, Lane took off from the home. The victim notified the authorities and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Investigators were able to identify the suspect as Lane and on Dec. 2, 2021, he was arrested. He's remained behind bars since being taken into custody.

"The level of depravity exhibited by Mr. Lane is extraordinarily disturbing. With the jury’s guilty verdict, he now faces one hundred twenty years in the Illinois Department of Corrections. I thank the jury in this very upsetting case for their service as well as Judge Ann Celine O’Hallaren Walsh for ensuring a fair trial for both sides. I also thank Assistant State’s Attorneys Cathy Nusgart and Nick Catizone for their work in holding Mr. Lane responsible for his horrendous actions," said DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin in a statement.

Lane is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 28, 2024, for post-trial motions.