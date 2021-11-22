Glendale Heights woman accused of selling counterfeit merchandise worth more than $500k

A Glendale Heights woman is charged with selling counterfeit high-end merchandise such as purses, wallets, handbags and more.

On Oct. 24, Customs and Border Protection officers at Chicago's O'Hare Airport intercepted two packages containing several items bearing the trademarks of Chanel, Christian Dior, Fendi, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Moschino and Versace. The items were valued at $140,176.

The packages were allegedly addressed to the home of 40-year-old Angelina Luy in the suburbs.

On Nov 1, Luy was arrested after federal and local authorities executed a search warrant at her home in the suburbs. Inside they say they found hundreds of counterfeit items bearing the trademarks of Chanel, Gucci, Louis Vuitton, Piaget and Versace.

Authorities also say they found more than $96,000 in cash.

Angelina Luy

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Luy had allegedly been receiving and selling counterfeit merchandise since January 2021, and the retail value of the merchandise is more than half-a-million dollars.

"I commend the United States Customs and Border Protection and the United States Homeland Security Investigations as well as the Glendale Heights Police Department for their collaborative efforts that allowed us to put an end to Ms. Luy’s alleged scheme," said DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert B. Berlin.

Advertisement

Luy is next due in court on January 12, 2022.