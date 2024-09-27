Glenview man arrested for assault with metal pipe in hate crime incident, police say
GLENVIEW, Ill. - A Glenview man is behind bars for allegedly attacking a victim with a metal pipe and using a racial slur during a fight.
Randy Velleff, 69, was arrested at 9:20 a.m. Friday at the police department for charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and hate crime, according to Glenview Police Department.
His charges stem from an incident on June 30 in the 1700 block of Grove Street.
Velleff used a metal pipe to batter a victim during an altercation in a parking lot, according to police. He is also accused of using a racial slur toward the victim.
The victim was taken to Glenbrook Hospital, where they were treated for bruising and later released.
Velleff has a conditions hearing set for Sept. 28 at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse.
Glenview police said this was a "targeted isolated incident" and there is no known threat to the public.