Glenview school referendum divides parents over school closure, tax hike

In a north suburban school district, parents find themselves divided over a potential school closure and property tax increase.

While Tuesday’s primary election may seem uneventful to many, in one Glenview school district, it has ignited a contentious debate concerning the future of Avoca West Elementary school.

"None of us are opposed to improving our school. It’s just the way they’re going about it," stated Natalie Anthony, who opposes the school referendum.

On Monday, a group of parents opposed to building a new school canvassed neighborhoods, distributing flyers urging people to vote ‘No’. They even employed a video sign truck to circulate the area, conveying the same message.

At the heart of the matter is the fate of Avoca West Elementary, a nearly 70-year-old institution.

The Avoca school board has placed a bonding referendum on the primary ballot. If approved, it would entail the closure of the school and the construction of a new elementary school approximately a mile east, adjacent to the district’s junior high school.

The proposed project carries an estimated cost of $90 million, inclusive of improvements to the middle school. This translates to an approximate annual property tax increase of $1,400 for a home valued at $480,000.

The district asserts that the existing school facilities are inadequate for future needs and opting for a cheaper renovation would merely defer the inevitable, potentially resulting in higher costs in the long run.

However, a contingent of parents contends that the proposal is excessively costly and would disproportionately burden seniors and individuals already grappling with financial constraints. Additionally, they criticize the timing of the referendum, placed on a primary ballot known for its low turnout.

"The kind of response we are receiving isn’t, ‘hey, let’s get the communities together and find a project we can all support.’ It’s almost, ‘how dare you challenge us?’ And that’s also been disappointing," remarked Jasmina De La Torre, who shares opposition to the school referendum.

Dr. Kaine Osburn, Superintendent of Avoca District 37, remarked, "The board acknowledges wholeheartedly that that is a real investment to ask the community to make. But when they look at the long term and what they get out of it, they think that it's a better investment than trying to just patch up the buildings and do things ad hoc in the short time, and then just have to come back in 15 to 20 years and possibly do it all over again."

Presently, the district anticipates a closely contested vote. With approximately 2,000 homes in the district, opposition to the school closure is notably prevalent west of the Edens Expressway. Conversely, support for the relocation of the school is more pronounced east of the Edens.