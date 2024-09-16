Gold Coast hotel turned temporary shelter permanently closes

The Brief The Tremont Shelter in Chicago's Gold Coast has permanently closed its doors after serving as a temporary housing solution for individuals experiencing homelessness. The City plans to replace the Tremont Shelter with a year-round program. A request for proposals for this program will be released this fall, with the goal of starting operations in early 2025.



A temporary shelter in Chicago's Gold Coast was permanently closed Sunday.

The Tremont Shelter, formerly known as the Selina Hotel, at 100 E. Chestnut housed people who were originally living in 11 encampments across the city.

The shelter was opened by the City in November 2023 to expand capacity during the winter months.

Temporary summer operations at the Tremont Shelter were scheduled to end on Aug. 31 but were extended to Sept. 15 to help with a smooth transition.

The Department of Family and Support Services (DFSS) said that 41 residents served during the summer encampment initiative at Tremont have been connected to housing.

DFSS said it plans to release a request for proposal (RFP) this fall for an operator of a year-round shelter program to help people experiencing homelessness. The goal would be to begin the program in early 2025.