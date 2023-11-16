Lurie Children's Hospital families kick off holiday season at Waldorf-Astoria in Gold Coast

Even though we are still a week away from Thanksgiving, the courtyard of the Waldorf-Astoria in the Gold Coast transformed into a winter wonderland on Thursday night, where the biggest tree in the neighborhood was lit up with thousands of lights.

You could see the wonder of the holiday season written all over the kids' faces, where – for the 9th straight year – members of the Lurie Children's Hospital family did the tree-lighting honors. This year, it was 8-year-old Jacob Simmons who flipped the switch. He was treated at Lurie as a newborn.

"Lurie gives us the best gift ever, every year. We're able to celebrate Jacob's health and well-being and watch him grow into an amazing young man," said his mother, Tonya Simmons.

Many guests showed up with toys for Lurie patients to kick off the season.

"It means everything to them," said Emili Ashner of the Lurie Foundation. "It really represents that hope and joy that the holiday season brings. And the fact that we get to kick it off here in the city, it's so fun for them."